North Lamar High School’s Health Occupations Students of America held a blood drive for Carter BloodCare on Tuesday.
“Our goal was to get 79 units,” North Lamar High School Health Science instructor Kendra Waldroup said. “We exceeded that and were able to get 102 units successfully donated yesterday!”
She said the blood received would help over 300 patients receive a life-saving product.
