North Lamar ISD trustees gave final approval Monday night for a tax break for Mockingbird Solar, an estimated $406.5 million project located roughly 10 miles west of Paris on Highway 82, and sitting astride school district lines with Chisum ISD.
For North Lamar’s part, trustees approved a tax break that limits the taxable value of a projected $120 million in total capital investment to $30 million for eight years, a projected company savings of roughly $3.1 million in maintenance and operations taxes, currently at 96.64 cents per $100 of assessed value, according to financial impact information presented at the meeting.
The value limitation does not apply to the interest and sinking, or debt side, of the tax rate, currently at zero but expected to increase roughly 20 cents if the district were to pass a $49.5 million bond election as proposed earlier in the year. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the district canceled the election.
North Lamar is projected to receive about 50% of the projected $3.1 million in company gross savings, or a projected $661,000 in a revenue protection benefit and another $875,000 in eight annual supplemental payments based on $100 per average daily attendance, currently about 2,300, according to Shelly Leung of Powell, Youngblood and Taylor, the law firm representing the district in negotiations.
Leung explained the value limitation period will begin in fiscal year 2023-24 and is projected to end in 2031-32 when the depreciated value of the solar project drops to $24 million, the lowest property value allowed by law through fiscal year 2037-38, according to estimated financial impact information presented by Leung at Monday’s meeting.
Also on Monday, both Lamar County Commissioners Court and Chisum ISD gave final approval to the Mockingbird Solar project.
“We are pleased with today’s vote by the Chisum and North Lamar ISDs, and want to thank the board members for their diligent and thoughtful review,” said Jordon Shontz, parent company Orsted onshore project development manager. Shontz also expressed appreciation to Lamar County commissioners in email correspondence.
In other action at the North Lamar ISD meeting, trustees conducted a public hearing on the Mockingbird Solar project and approved a district improvement plan along with an educator appraisal waiver.
