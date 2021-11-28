CLARKSVILLE — L.D. Williamson has served two stints as Red River County judge, and that’s enough for him. Williamson has announced he will not be seeking another term for the office.
“It has been an honor to me to serve as county judge of Red River County and now as president of the executive board of the Arkansas-Texas Council of Governments,” he said last week after a Commissioners’ Court meeting.
But it’s time to relax a bit and travel with his daughter, he said.
“For the most part, I plan to spend time keeping up with my kids and grandkids, play horseshoes in the backyard, and sit in my rocking chair on the front porch and watch the world go by,” he said.
He will still be around to help if he is called upon.
“In my retirement, I hope to continue to be of service to Red River County and the northeast Texas area, if needed,” he said.
His friends in the county will likely do that.
“The judge is the first person I reach out to when I need assistance for issues in the city. He is so knowledgeable and shares that knowledge,” Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing said.
Williamson served as Clarksville mayor from 1979 to 1985, which is the year he took over as county judge.
Of all the things the commissions he served with over the years did, he is most proud of getting the Red River County Jail built, he said.
“The most important thing was getting the county jail,” he said. “It was a 15-person jail and we had 52 inmates in there at one time. We had them everywhere in the jail and the state told us we had to do something about that.”
They did. They built a 96-inmate facility that didn’t cost the Red River taxpayers any money, he said.
“We paid for it by renting space out to the state of Wisconsin. We totally paid for that jail without costing the taxpayers of Red River County a cent,” he said.
Conversely, something he wishes could have happened during his tenure was seeing Marvin Nichols Lake completed and getting a hospital for the county.
“Two of my biggest disappointments are No. 1, not being able to acquire a hospital for Red River County, and No. 2, not being able to convince our citizens that Marvin Nichols Lake would be a real benefit to the county,” he said.
“I would love to have seen Marvin Nichols built,” he added. “Twenty percent of the water would have gone to Red River County.”
Williamson’s first stint as county judge was from 1985 to 2000, when he left to go to work for the Ark-Tex Council of Governments as executive director.
But his friends talked him into running for the Red River job again a few years ago.
“Some friends thought I should run again, so I did,” he said. “This is my second term on this go around.”
Some of those friends had plenty to say when they heard the news he was not seeking another term as county judge.
“On behalf of myself and the entire Red River County Sheriff’s Office staff, we would like to express our appreciation for the dedication and skill when it comes to leading this count through the many years he has served as county judge,” Sheriff Jimmy Caldwell said in an email. “He has gone above and beyond through many issues that without his guidance and selflessness, we might not have overcome. We thank him for all he has done, and we hate to see him go.”
His longtime friend and Clarksville City Councilman W.F. “Babe” Higgins said Williamson has been a dependable, honest and straightforward leader in his government service.
State Rep. Gary VanDeaver said Williamson has been an inspiration to him as a public servant.
“His dedication to Red River County and his tireless efforts to improve the livelihoods and opportunities of the citizens of Red River County provide examples of true leadership,” VanDeaver said.
“His journey as county judge has not been an easy one, but he has proven that he was the perfect man for times such as these,” he said. “While Red River County will continue to face challenges, I shudder to think of where we might be today without the impact and efforts of Judge L.D. Williamson. Some people leave a mark on our memories, Judge Williamson leaves a mark on our hearts.”
