In a for-women-only event at Holiday Inn Express, presenter Erick Bruno from Focused Fire Training taught 10 women the basics of firearm safety in a three-hour defensive carry course Tuesday night. The seminar covered the basics of firearm safety, methods of carry and lawful use of force.
Bruno began the training by introducing himself and explaining the cardinal rules of firearm safety. Gun users should treat every firearm as if it is loaded and never trust another person’s word that it is unloaded. It should also be physically and visually inspected before handling.
Additionally, shooters should never point a firearm at anywhere the holder does not intend to shoot. Even in training, cleaning or unloading, never point at anything that cannot be destroyed. Bruno told attendees to picture a laser beam coming from the other end of the firearm that destroys everything it touches.
Using an orange, rubber firearm, Bruno told attendees to keep their finger off the trigger when not actively shooting. He also instructed them to always know what is behind the target being shot at. Additionally, a person should never shoot without intention; they should always know directly what they are shooting at.
He also walked participants through other techniques and strategies for shooting safely.
Bruno then transitioned to the legal statues in place for instances of self defense and its prosecution under state laws. Under the traditional laws of self-defense, a person can use deadly force only in response to the threat of death or serious bodily injury. He also brought up a “reasonable person” standard. In a court of law, it’s a legal term to address if an average person would make the same decision in the same situation or believe themselves to be under threat or harm.
He also discussed “the Castle Doctrine,” or a policy that each person is considered the king or queen of their own residence, vehicle or business. Because of this premise, owners can not be forced to flee or vacate their property before taking deadly force against a forceful intruder.
Sales associate Michael Pricer talked about U.S. Law Shield, a subscription-based, self-defense attorney service.
After a break, Bruno also discussed handgun identification, the proper way to hold a firearm and how to stand when shooting.
Participant Melinda Phillips found the event informative and a good refresher.
“I just wanted to know more about what they were talking about. I mean, it’s not like I don’t have handguns, I just wanted to know more about the laws and stuff. I have learned, and it also reinforced what I knew,” she said.
By hosting a women’s only event, it helped curtail some of the male-dominated firearm culture and opened up the floor for questions, Bruno said.
“I am a very big advocate of knowledge and self-defense. I’m very passionate about this…I enjoy teaching the basics and getting all this knowledge to people. I want people to be knowledgeable, prepared and to understand the responsibility of being a firearm owner,” he said.
