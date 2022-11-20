Lamar County may have to foot the cost of debris removal from the Nov. 4 tornado alone unless Gov. Greg Abbott issues a disaster declaration.
That’s the message grant writer Charles Edwards of Resource Management and Consulting brought to a special Thursday afternoon meeting in reference to a possible application for State Urgent Need funds to help the county with the costs of debris removal along county right-of-ways.
Although Abbott successfully requested that the U.S. Small Business Administration declare a disaster, which unlocks low interest loans for small businesses and homeowners, the governor has yet to issue a tornado disaster declaration to include Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Lamar, Marion, Morris, Red River, Titus and Upshur counties.
“Without a governor’s disaster declaration, state funds are not available,” Edwards said as he recommended that the county delay the pursuit of a firm to handle the grant application process.
At a Republican Women of the Red River Valley information meeting about the tornado later in the day, Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell mentioned both the governor’s successful disaster request to the Small Business Bureau and the need for the governor to issue a disaster declaration to unlock State Urgent Need funds.
“The one piece of the puzzle that has not been met yet is a disaster declaration by the governor that could open the door for some grant funding,” Bell said.
In other action at the Thursday afternoon commissioners’ meeting, the court approved an annual interlocal agreement with the state for equipment and consumables in the tax office for the administration of motor vehicle title and registration transactions. Commissioners also contracted with PUrple Wave for auctioning of items at the newly acquired property at 2805 N. Main St.
The court granted permission to the Paris Downtown Association for the use of courthouse parking lots as a staging area for the annual Christmas Parade scheduled Dec. 3.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
