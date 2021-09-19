Wanna be rednecks with a hankerin’ to play a right good game of golf rounded up into teams with names like Weapons of Grass Destruction and Mamas ’em Girls to lay claim, using any means they could, to the championship title at the Redneck Golf Open on Saturday at Pine Ridge Golf Course.
In all, 22 teams found their way to the links to do their goldurn best to claim the title of best redneck golfers in what turned out to be a great weather day for golf.
Since the redneck tourney is not part of any professional golfing tour, or amateur one for that matter, cheating is encouraged. For a fee, that is, because after all it was a fundraiser for a good cause.
“You can cheat all you want to because we don’t care what your score is,” said Judy Martin, who is the director of the Paris/Lamar County Habitat for Humanity.
For a few dollars more, team members could buy cheater chances, she said.
Some of the “cheats” were mullies for do-overs and for a few dollars more, golfers could buy chances to pitch that little ol’ ball closer to the hole if the drive off the tee landed way over yonder a ways from the hole.
Martin said the so-called cheats are just ways to get extra money for the organization that among other things builds new homes and repaints existing ones.
Many of the team bought those extra chances for good scores.
Tiger Emerson, whose team finished with a score of 46 got a hole in one on No. 12 using some of his cheats.
“We developed a strategy to utilize our cheats,” teammate Lecia Emerson said.
“We used every chance we could,” said Mike Bandy whose Monkeywrench team finished with a 45 score.
Both he and his daughter, Emma Bandy, who was also on the team are avid golfers, they said.
There were awards given out, however. There were trophies for first, second and third places. The person, male and female, with the longest drive and the one who came closest to the pin also got awards.
Angie Sanders got the women’s longest drive trophy while Bob Ricks got the longest drive trophy on the men’s side.
Danny White got the closest to the pin award.
Some of the holes had signs, for those who could read, showing folks what prize would await them should they ace that hole.
For example, if a redneck-for-a-day golfer hits a hole in one on a certain hole, then that golfer could win $10,000 from Liberty Bank. There are four other holes that are marked for special prizes, too.
Then there are the redneck special holes, such as the one where golfers had to putt with plastic flamingos and another with a toilet seat obstacle.
During the event, door prizes were handed out to some of the people onhand for the event. One of the prizes was a right fancy Redneck Weather Vane.
It’s a plank of cedar with five beer bottles hanging from it and its instructions say, “If the bottles break, run like heck!”
Joe Justus had his name picked out of the hat for that prize which he will proudly display somewhere.
Martin said her group could not have made the event a success without the help of volunteers, some of whom sported T-shirts that read, “Volunteering and putting others first.” Martin noted there were seven students from North Lamar High School who were a big help to the event.
While the Redneck Golf Tournament is the major fundraiser for the Paris/Lamar County Habitat for Humanity each year, the group accepts donations year round. Folks can send donations to the group by mailing checks to P.O. Box 1555, Paris, TX 75461.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.