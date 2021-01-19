CLARKSVILLE — Deirdre Neely and Shaneisha Hickson know that sometimes communities need a boost — and they’re starting in Clarksville. The two women founded a nonprofit, Citizens and Communities Creating Change, or C4, in July, and recently set up a cabinet stocked with snacks and personal hygiene products for students at Clarksville Middle and High schools in an effort to take some of the pressure off of families in need of a little extra support.
“We just want to be a positive light,” Neely said.
Neely and Hickson partnered with Principal Roshea Phillips to set up the cabinet, which is available to all students who may be in need and full of everything from shampoo and conditioner to feminine hygiene products.
Neely, a 20-year Army veteran, now lives in Forney, but went to school in Clarksville and said when she and Hickson started C4, she knew she wanted to pay it forward and serve the communities like the one she grew up in.
“Clarksville actually is our model for our organization to launch different programs that actually go to those communities in need,” Neely said.
The median income for a household in Clarksville was $33,892 in 2018, less than the $37,955 median of Red River County, and in stark contrast to the U.S. median of $60,923, according to census data. Superintendent Kermit Ward said a vast majority of Clarksville ISD families are low income, and while many are able to provide everything their children need, the help from C4 makes a noticeable impact.
“I am thankful for organizations like that because their heart is definitely in the right place and they focus their efforts in the most adverse areas,” Ward said. “I don’t know if you know the demographics of my district, but we’re over 90% low (socioeconomic status), so nothing can really be taken for granted with and for our kids. For that reason, I am glad that we have organizations like that that will supplement some of the things that some families actually have a hard time actually providing.”
Neely, who, after her service, went to school at University of Texas Dallas to earn a master’s degree in nonprofit leadership and management, said as someone who grew up in Clarksville, she knows the struggles some families face. Now that C4 is up and running, she said the cabinet is just the beginning. Neely and Hickson have plans to improve local playgrounds, expand a support program for veterans, help with housing and food insecurity and launch a clean-up effort.
“Clarksville has a lot of challenges, from water, streets, food insecurity. There’s just a lot of things there,” Neely said. “And so it actually is a perfect place for us to do programming and actually get in the community and work with the citizens and help them improve their quality of life.”
But along with some of the struggles comes a whole lot of unity and pride. Neely said Clarksville holds a special place in her heart, as she knows firsthand how tight-knit and supportive the community is.
“I’ve seen the positives of the city before. So I know there’s a lot of opportunity there. There’s a lot of opportunity there,” she said. “And I think just having the right people with the right mindset who really have a heart for the community can move it even further than it is now.”
In the near future, Neely and Hickson hope to get local businesses involved in stocking the cabinet so they can keep the supplies flowing to lend a helping hand to teachers as well as students.
“So, our goal and our desire is to keep that closet there. And it’ll be on hand for the teachers not only just for the students. But because we are a nonprofit entity, we want to work with businesses and other organizations who will donate income items to not just the students, but also the teachers. So it’s also a way to bring some morale to the teachers,” Neely said.
Ward commended Neely for her work to give back to the people of Clarksville, and the school district in particular. Not only have she and Hickson brought the supply cabinet to the middle and high schools, but Ward said he’s relied on Neely’s wisdom in the past. He said she’s even organized guest speakers to come to Clarksville schools to inspire students.
“Deirdre is always, she’s always been like that. Her heart has always been in the right place. Her focus is always in the right place …” Ward said. “Somebody like Deirdre plays a prominent role in the success of our kids.”
Information on how to donate to or get involved with C4 is available at cico4change.org.
