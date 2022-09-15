detroit officials.jpg

Detroit City officials pose in their new meeting facility Sept. 13. At the table are. from bottom left to right, Faye Marshall, Lori Melton, Mayor Kenneth Snodgrass, Brandon Brown, Terrie Shelby, Tami Nix and Shane Cabler.

DETROIT — City Council met for the first time Tuesday night just down Garner Street from the old City Hall building in what is now the seat of city government in the library building at 150 E. Garner St.

In May, the city officially addressed the need to move from the old City Hall and into the city library that has been mostly unused since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

