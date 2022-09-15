DETROIT — City Council met for the first time Tuesday night just down Garner Street from the old City Hall building in what is now the seat of city government in the library building at 150 E. Garner St.
In May, the city officially addressed the need to move from the old City Hall and into the city library that has been mostly unused since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We started moving Friday (Sept. 2), we are still not completely moved in,” said Mayor Kenneth Snodgrass before the start of the meeting.
The city has added a drop box for payments to the city and is now operating in the newer facility. Citizens comments about the new location have been mostly positive, according to City Secretary Tami Nix.
The council adopted the property tax rate for the coming fiscal year.
They voted to keep the same rate of $.499999 per $100 evaluation.
Nix noted that while the tax rate would remain the same, it would raise a little more in revenue than last year because of the increase in appraised property values.
Also during the meeting, Kelly Bangs, a paralegal and the area manager for Linebarger, Groggan, Blair & Sampson, told council members how her firm goes about collecting delinquent taxes owed to the city.
After explaining the lengthy process of collecting taxes, she said she realized it was a lot of information to digest, but her office was available for questions.
“We want you to know you have already paid the lawyers’ fees, so you can call anytime with questions about taxes,” she said.
Snodgrass told the members there has been speculation around town as to what would happen to the old City Hall building and said that would be on the next agenda for the October meeting.
He also told members that the playground equipment that the city purchased earlier in the summer from Goodland Academy in Hugo for $5,000 is almost ready to be picked up.
“It’s paid for, but they are not in any hurry for us to come get it,” Snodgrass said.
The playground equipment will be set up at city park once the city goes to pick it up.
“We are going to need three, 16-foot trailers and a group of people to go over there and help dig it up,” Snodgrass said.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
