Paris ISD trustees gave an informal nod to plans for improvement to the high school baseball and softball fields during a Monday night meeting and recognized the district’s accomplishments on 2022 STAAR testing results, the first year for ratings since 2019 before Covid-19.

The district received a B accountability rating from the TEA with an overall score of 87 with a Student Achievement rating of 85. Other scores include 74 for STAAR performance, 90 for college, career and military readiness, 95 for graduation rate, 89 for school progress, 80 for academic growth, 89 for relative performance based on similar districts and 81 for closing the gaps between student demographics.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

