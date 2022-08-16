Paris ISD trustees gave an informal nod to plans for improvement to the high school baseball and softball fields during a Monday night meeting and recognized the district’s accomplishments on 2022 STAAR testing results, the first year for ratings since 2019 before Covid-19.
The district received a B accountability rating from the TEA with an overall score of 87 with a Student Achievement rating of 85. Other scores include 74 for STAAR performance, 90 for college, career and military readiness, 95 for graduation rate, 89 for school progress, 80 for academic growth, 89 for relative performance based on similar districts and 81 for closing the gaps between student demographics.
In presenting the report, Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon noted that last year was a sporadic year for the district with absences of both teachers and students because of continued Covid-19 outbreaks, and that testing standards did not change from those of pre-Covid in 2019.
“I feel that coming through with the score that we did, we were very blessed, grateful and happy,” Dixon said. “Overall, all of our scores increased from 2019, and the growth that we saw in our district was something we can be proud of because every year we want our students to grow.”
Superintendent Paul Jones expressed satisfaction.
“I’m proud of the hard work of our students, teachers and staff,” Jones said. “However, we know that one test on one day of the school year is not a true reflection of our students or staff. Hopefully, the state can fine tune the assessment system to be more reflective of what individual students are learning and how our teachers are preparing our individual students to grow academically.”
Travis High School School of Choice received an A rating with an overall score of 91 and 84 on STAAR performance while the district’s other campuses came in with B ratings.
Paris High School scored 88 overall points with 89 points for student achievement, 82 for STAAR performance, 92 for college, career and military readiness, 95 graduation rate, 88 school progress, 83 academic growth, 88 relative performance and 85 closing the gaps. The campus received distinction designations in reading, mathematics, science, social studies, comparative academic growth and comparative closing the gaps.
Paris Junior High scored 80 overall, 73 student achievement and 73 STAAR performance with distinction designations in social studies and postsecondary readiness; Crockett Intermediate scored 73 overall, 70 student achievement and 70 STAAR performance; Justiss Elementary, 77 overall, 71 student achievement and 71 STAAR performance; and Aikin Elementary, 77 overall, 71 student achievement and 71 STAAR performance.
Earlier in the meeting, the board gave an unofficial nod to plans to make improvements at The Hill, the district’s baseball and softball complex, with the intention to make the off-site location permanent rather than moving fields to the high school campus as earlier planned. Keeping the fields where they are will allow for the future expansion of the indoor athletic practice facility at the high school, already in need of more locker rooms for a growing athletic program.
Plans call for roughly $3.2 million in improvements to include artificial turf on both fields, lighting at the softball field to mirror the baseball field and a locker and restroom facility at the baseball field.
Business manager Tish Holleman reminded the board that the district will have $2 million already set aside for baseball/softball improvements after putting $500,000 in a special account each of the past four years.
“If we pull the trigger pretty soon with budget amendments, we could get the urgent part of turf and lights done for this season,” Holleman said. Although the board took no official action, comments indicated approval for future action.
In other action, the board approved the transfer of $500,000 into the special baseball account for the 2021-22 budget year, the fourth yearly transfer, along with a $14,000 transfer for decal work on two suburban vehicles transferred to the Paris ISD Police Department and $35,000 for fencing around a new agriculture building.
Trustees approved adult meal price increases from $2.75 to $3 for breakfast and from $4.25 to $4.50 for lunch necessitated by federal food program requirements, approved student handbooks for all campuses and adopted a resolution to join an interlocal group for the purpose of purchasing property casualty insurance by an Aug. 31 deadline.
The list of new employees hired by the superintendent since the July meeting and presented to the board on Monday include Amber Goodman, speech language pathologist, Mike Ford, Crockett police officer, Adriain Pruitt, Paris Junior High police officer, Silvia Hatch and Jacqueline Cisneros, Paris High School Spanish teachers, Connor Hummel and Kolton Porter, Paris Junior high teachers, Romy Zimmerman, Crockett teacher, and Kim Moree, Aikin teacher.
