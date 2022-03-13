Paris Community Theatre, in partnership with David House Jewelry, will present a 1950s Murder Mystery Dinner fundraiser at 7 p.m. April 9 at the Elks Lodge in Paris, and the deadline for ticket reservations is fast approaching.
“East Side Story” is an evening of fun, mystery, music, prizes and awards and a great meal. Tickets for the event at $50 per individual, $35 for PCT season ticket holders and for sponsors of $500 or more and $250 for an entire table of six. Deadline for reservation is March 25.
It’s the D-Birds versus the Pit Vipers — which group will be the murder victims and which group committed the crime? Each table will represent one character in this tale of murder and mayhem.
“The players for ‘East
Side Story’ will be drawn from the ranks of PCT’s most talented,” said Amy Burrows, the show’s direc- tor. “There will be sing- ing and a singalong and dancing. which we will invite the audience to get involved in. There will be crime scene tape and T-shirts stained with ‘blood’ and the audience will get clues to the crime and find out who the vic- tim — and who the mur- derer — is as we go along.”
Diners may choose to come in period costume — or not; it is not manda- tory. Costume suggestions and advice will be avail- able and those in atten- dance may participate as
much or as little as they choose. Character choices are first come/first serve, and diners may pick the table they prefer to play at. A cash bar is available, and individuals as well as large groups are welcome to reserve tables.
“This is a fundraiser that will support live the- ater in Paris, including the children’s theater, which we are about to get going again,” Burrows said. “Our sponsor, David House, has been very gen- erous with this effort, and we want to thank him for his support, and urge all theater lovers to help us continue to bring live the- ater to Paris.”
Call PCT at 903-784- 0259 to make reservations before March 25. Leave a message if necessary and a PCT representa- tive will return the call. Reservation may also be made at office@pcton- stage.com.
