Operation Christmas Child, a program of Samaritan’s Purse, has a pair of drop-off locations in the Paris area and has planned hours of operation at each location during its national collection week, Nov. 16 to 23.
In Paris, the drop-off location is Calvary Chapel Paris, 3100 Clarksville St., and planned times are: 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 16, 17, 19, 21 and 23; 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 18; and 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 20 and 22.
In Bogata, drop-off is at First Baptist Church, 801 N. Main St.. Times include 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16-20; 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 21; 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 22 and 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 23.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts, filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys, to children worldwide for more than two decades. This is a project that everyone can still be a part of, even with Covid-19 restrictions.
Visit samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box for information.
