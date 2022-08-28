Legal settlements on disputed property taxes with the Lamar County Appraisal District have netted taxing entities close to $40 million.
The appraisal district’s board of directors received an update on pending legislation during the closed session portion of a Wednesday afternoon meeting that saw directors in open session approve the purchase of a storage building and a revision of an outdated employee handbook.
After the meeting, executive director Stephanie Lee shared information about cases that have been resolved to include 12 400 NE Loop 286 LLC, for $1,650,000; Daisy Farms, $21,500,000; NHI of Paris and Sherman Health Holdings, involving a skilled nursing facility, $2,450,000; Sterling Acquisitions, another skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, $3.628,000; and Wal-Mart, $10,550,000.
Pending litigation remains with Edwin and Tanya Holt, TXHP 1 and TXHP Paris 2, involving Holiday Inn Express and Comfort Inn, and Essent PRMC involving a canceled abatement with the City of Paris.
Directors approved the purchase of a 14’x30’ metal storage building on a concrete slab to be placed on the west side of the office behind a chain link fence at a cost of $9,539.
The building will take the place of a 10’x20’ rental building, which costs the district $98 a month.
An update to an employee handbook that had not been updated since 2010 gained approval with changes to include the addition of June 19 to the paid holiday schedule, the addition of a conflict-of-interest policy, a detailed sexual harassment policy, the clarification of termination policies and an increase in the number of vacation days an employee can bank from 30 to 50 days.
“If an employee has more than 50 vacation days, the excess will be added to sick days,” Lee explained. “With proper notice, an employee can be paid for 20 days upon leaving unless approved by the chief appraiser.”
Directors also approved a biennial plan for the reappraisal of all property, explaining the resources the district has and how they will be used to appraise property in Lamar County.
“This plan will be posted on our website for public view, Lee said.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
