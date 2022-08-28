Lamar County Appraisal District Logo.png

Legal settlements on disputed property taxes with the Lamar County Appraisal District have netted taxing entities close to $40 million.

The appraisal district’s board of directors received an update on pending legislation during the closed session portion of a Wednesday afternoon meeting that saw directors in open session approve the purchase of a storage building and a revision of an outdated employee handbook.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

