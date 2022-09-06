On most days, the trails surrounding Pat Mayse Lake can make for a pleasant stroll, but on Saturday and Sunday, the Barber Hills trails around the lake were home to hundreds of mountain bikers in attendance for the annual Barber Hills Hard Labor Race.
In total, just over 200 participants took part in the event sponsored by the Texas Mountain Bike Racing Association, said race director Bryan Hargis.
“We’re very pleased with this turnout,” Hargis said. “We’re in our third year, and this is about the same as we had last year.”
Racers came from all over the state, with several competitors making the trip from Galveston, Houston, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and beyond.
Among the racers in attendance was first-time attendee Justin Lake, a McKinney resident who’d just recently gotten into racing competitively.
“I just raced in my first event ever, and one of my friends asked me, ‘Hey are you going to be in the race next weekend,’ and I said, ‘What race?’” Lake said with a laugh. “One of the coolest things about this is the tight-knit community that’s going from location to location and helping to grow the mountain biking community.”
Lake said he plans on returning to Paris, both for future TMBRA races and to use the Paris Pump Track, a bicycle racing track located near the Love Civic Center Pavilion, 2025 S. Collegiate Dr.
“There’s a lot of cool stuff going on around here,” he said. “It’s really great to see.”
The course can be a punishing one for newcomers, said returning competitor Scott Rucker, who competed at the inaugural Hard Labor Race.
“It’s a tough course for a first-timer, or anyone really,” Rucker said. “It takes a lot of technical skills and control of your bike. There’s lots of pretty big drops and a lot of tight, hairpin turns. If you’re not careful you’ll go down the gully.”
Amy Schendel, a first-time participant, said she plans on returning in the coming years.
“Everyone here has been great,” she said. “I’ll definitely come again.”
TMBRA breaks its year into a fall series and a spring series, and though the Barber Hills Hard Labor Race has been a part of the organization’s fall series thus far, Chamber of Commerce president Paul Allen said they’re planning on moving into the association’s spring series moving forward.
“I think the spring series is kind of a step up in the race circuit,” he said. “The hope is that it draws more people and is even a bigger deal.”
Allen said he hasn’t yet spoken to local business owners about the impact they saw from the race, though he’d heard from numerous racers that hotel rooms were hard to come by.
“While that’s unfortunate for them, it is encouraging to hear, because it means our hotels are all full up,” he said.
The race was split into three categories based on the skill level of the racers, and the higher the category a racer was in, the more laps they had to complete as part of the race. Structuring the event this way, Hargis said, made the event accessible to riders of all ages and skill levels.
“I’d say it’s a pretty even split between the lower categories and the higher ones,” he said of the skill of the competitors. “It’s great to have racers of all levels here and having a good time.”
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
