On most days, the trails surrounding Pat Mayse Lake can make for a pleasant stroll, but on Saturday and Sunday, the Barber Hills trails around the lake were home to hundreds of mountain bikers in attendance for the annual Barber Hills Hard Labor Race.

In total, just over 200 participants took part in the event sponsored by the Texas Mountain Bike Racing Association, said race director Bryan Hargis.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.