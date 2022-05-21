On Thursday, Horizon House Transitional Shelter will host an open house from 5 to 7 p.m.
This is a come and go event where guests will have the opportunity to tour the shelter, hear about volunteer opportunities, and learn about the programs and services the shelter offers.
In the dining hall, visitors will enjoy refreshments and meet the executive director and shelter manager, as well as other staff and members of the board of directors.
In the chapel, visitors can listen to one of the shelter’s residents speak about their experience, and in the playroom, visitors will learn all the things the shelter staff have planned this year.
This event is open to all who are interested; potential volunteers, individuals in need of assistance, donors, or just curious community members.
