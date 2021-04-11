The Chisum ISD board will discuss and vote on contracts for teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses at Monday night’s meeting.
The board will also go over the upcoming graduation ceremony and committed fund balance projects.
The board will meet at 5:45 p.m. Monday in the central administration building, 3250 Church St.
