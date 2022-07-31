CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Independent School District approved its budget for the coming fiscal year Tuesday night at a meeting in the district administration building.
The coming school year budget is $7.6 million.
The trustees also voted to make a move into the electric vehicle field when the board voted to pursue grants to buy an electric school bus.
Superintendent Kermit Ward said he is working on two grants that would help fund the purchase.
“We have some buses that are approaching the end of their service,” he said. “One of the buses that we currently use will turn 30 in the spring.”
He said buying the electric bus and charging station would be the right move heading into the future.
“This makes so much sense for our district, a district with an aging fleet,” he said. “The world is currently experiencing a weather phenomena which many think is partly due to emissions, and other human interactions and use of Earth’s resources. We simply want to do our part to reverse the trends.”
As a result of a board vote, Clarksville will have boys and girls cross-county and golf teams for the coming school year.
The board voted to fund the four teams at Ward’s urging to increase extracurricular activities for district students.
Ward told the board that the move of third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students to the middle school went smoothly and the facility will be ready for the students at the start of the school year.
The board also approved the Head Start agreement with Detroit ISD, the student handbook and the teachers’ appraisal calendar for the year.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
