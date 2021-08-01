The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site will host a pair of special events Thursday and Friday.
On Thursday, site staff will host a teacher appreciation open house from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at 812 S. Church St. Teachers, homeschoolers and school staff may bring their families for a self-guided tour, refreshment and treats and can get information on educational opportunities at the Maxey House for the coming school year. Bring a school ID.
On Friday, Livingston, the museum’s stuffed lion toy, will host an overnight stay for other stuffed animals, dolls and action figures. Drop off is at 3 p.m., stay for a story, games and snacks and pick up toys by 11 a.m. Saturday. Staff will take pictures of the toys and the fun they will have overnight. Admission is free, but registration is required. Call 903-785-5716.
Learn more about the site at visitsambellmaxeyhouse.com.
