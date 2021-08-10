BOGATA — At the request of Mayor Larry Hinsley, and the auditing firm of Malnory, McNeal & Co., Bogata City Council agreed to hire a temporary office worker to help sort the city’s finances for the 2019-20 financial audit.
Hinsley talked with Johnna McNeal, he said, who said the city needed help on that front, especially in the wake of Shana Huff’s departure as city secretary.
“She’s willing to send one of her office staff down to help us,” Hinsley said, adding the office worker would sort through financial documents and work with the city’s QuickBooks system, “and whatever things she thinks we need. … We are under a tremendous time crunch with this audit.”
After issues with Mike Ward refusing to do the city’s audit, the city hired Malnory, McNeal & Co. to finish the job, and as soon as the 2019-20 audit is done, the city will roll over into the forensic audit through C.A. Forensics out of Addison. McNeal suggested hiring someone outside of the city to do the work for impartiality in the process, Hinsley and Mayor Pro Tem Cecil “Tex” Loftin said.
The city is also under the gun from the Internal Revenue Service. Because of financial mismanagement by past administrations, the city is on the hook to the IRS for $72,819 in back taxes owed and $32,972 in interest and penalties on the obligation. At previous meetings, Hinsley said he is working with them to try to reduce or take off entirely the penalties and interest.
“Until we get all this straightened out, we cannot adequately deal with them or them deal with us,” Hinsley said at Monday night’s meeting.
The council approved the hiring on a contractual basis.
