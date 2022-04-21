Quilt_Guild

The Red River Valley Fair Association will host its Spring Crafts and More on Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will feature a wide variety of handmade gifts, baked goods and merchandise. The Red River Valley Quilt Guild will also be on hand, raffling tickets for their “In Love With Log Cabins” quilt.

