The Red River Valley Fair Association will host its Spring Crafts and More on Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will feature a wide variety of handmade gifts, baked goods and merchandise. The Red River Valley Quilt Guild will also be on hand, raffling tickets for their “In Love With Log Cabins” quilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.