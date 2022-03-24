A new task force is forming in Paris to attack poverty – its causes and what can be done in Paris and Lamar County to advocate for those in need.
An inaugural meeting of the new Poverty Task Force is planned for noon Wednesday at Lewis Hall on the Paris Regional Medical Center campus.
“At this first meeting we will hear from local nonprofits on what services and programs they are currently offering to help those who are living in poverty, identify the current gaps in services and brainstorm on how we as a community can take actionable steps to alleviate poverty,” organizer Jenny Wilson of the United Way of Lamar County said.
Wilson said she sees the task force as not an organization with officers, bylaws and minutes but a quarterly gathering of a broad range of representatives from businesses, schools, churches, civic and nonprofit organizations.
At the first meeting, Wilson says she expects the group to come up with some action items and then bring in the parties needed to accomplish those goals.
“I’ve got people coming from the school districts, from the city, from the police department, from the health department,” Wilson said about a group of about 25 people already responding to an RSVP. “There’s still people not at the table because it’s much broader, and that’s really what I think we need for systemic change. We need to bring in the city, we need to bring in the county, we need to bring in churches and civic groups.”
Those interested in participating are encouraged to either call the United Way office at 903-784-6642 or email Wilson at jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org.
Lunch will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.