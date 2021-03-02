Family, friends and community members gathered in the pews of New Birth Baptist Church on Sunday to honor two men who have shaped the lives of countless youth over their many years in the Paris community. Jim Chadwick and Ambers “Bucky” Patterson were honored for their decades of service at the Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley with songs, praise, speeches and plaques of recognition.
Chadwick and Patterson, who both started working for the Boys & Girls Club in the 1980s, were showered with praise by board president Montgomery Moore, board member Josh Bray, unit director Katrina Mitchell, minister Tony Gunn, and a host of family and friends speaking on their behalf.
Moore shared the mission of the Boys & Girls Club, to mold and support the youth of today to become the leaders of tomorrow, as they are the “most important asset that we have,” saying that without Chadwick and Patterson the club wouldn’t be what it is today.
“The club wouldn’t be the same if it wasn’t for outstanding members of the community like Jim Chadwick and Bucky Patterson,” Moore said as the crowd responded in agreement.
Chadwick took to the microphone to honor his friend Patterson, sharing a story of how, when he was the director of the club, he met Patterson by chance at a softball tournament the club was hosting to raise money for a lawnmower. Immediately, he was struck by Patterson’s kindness and spirit of service and knew he needed him on his team.
“He just impressed me with how he could establish a rapport with people and how people would respond to him, so I went to my board of directors and said, ‘Hey man, I found this guy and we need him, bad,’” Chadwick said of Patterson.
By the late 1980s, Patterson was working side by side with Chadwick helping to make programs for local youth possible. Decades later, he’s still doing that.
“I’m gonna let y’all do the math. (Chadwick) said he hired (Patterson) in 1987, but he found him in 1985. It’s 2021, and he just worked nine hours at the club yesterday,” Mitchell said as the crowd cheered.
When it was time to honor Chadwick, Bray and Gunn took to the pulpit to share their stories of appreciation for him.
“Mr. Chadwick has dedicated his life to loving others,” Bray said, reflecting on the years of love and service he’s shown for the children of the club. He treated them like they were his own, Bray said.
For Gunn, the story of Chadwick’s influence on his life was personal. Gunn said when he found himself in a dark place in his teenage years, headed down a dangerous path, Chadwick was there to shine a light.
“I was mad at the world, and I didn’t have a father figure. So I made him my father figure, and he treated me like I was his son,” Gunn said.
He told the crowd how, without Chadwick’s positive influence, he wouldn’t be where he is today. He might not be here at all.
“Where would I be if he wasn’t in my life?” Gunn asked. “I think with the way my life was going, I don’t know if I would’ve lived to be 18.”
Riding the wave of a Friday night performance for Black History Month, Mitchell said the children at the Boys & Girls Club today wouldn’t have the opportunities they have today without the servant mindset of Chadwick and Patterson, who have left behind a legacy for years to come.
“The children here are following in the shadow of what Mr. Jim and Mr. Bucky have done for the Boys & Girls Club,” she said.
The message of the evening was clear: To Chadwick and Patterson, it never mattered where someone came from, what they’d been through or what they looked like. Everyone deserves a chance.
