Airplane owners on a waiting list for hangar availability at Cox Field have a long wait in front of them, as has been the case for years. The city’s limited budget is slow to fund construction of new hangars, and public grants are slow to come by.
Turnover is almost non-existent as owners of private planes parked outdoors on taxiways fear wind and hail damage during frequent storms known to plague Paris almost year round.
The Paris Airport Advisory Board attempts to maintain an even playing field for those owners through a slow-moving waiting list for hangars available. At a Thursday night meeting last week, the board approved an updated waiting list application and policy procedures submitted by City Clerk Janice Ellis.
The application includes pertinent information, including plane identification numbers, so city staff can match planes to individual hangars, a problem in the past with subleasing, forbidden in hangar lease agreements. Updated procedures clarify that those on the waiting list will be removed after two lease offer rejections. Also, hangars must be occupied within 60 days of a signed lease agreement.
Ellis expressed appreciation to board members for their input, and said she will submit the application and wait list procedures for Paris City Council approval at a March 8 meeting.
In other business, the board gave Skylar Burchinal approval for a 40-year ground lease to build a private 95 x 75-foot hangar to the northwest of current hangars.
Airport manager Jerry Ritchey reported no damages to facilities during the recent winter storm, and noted that the airport closed for three days until runways could be cleared by staff.
The board will not meet in March, but is set to review the Cox Field Master Plan, its current capital improvement plan and a Routine Airport Maintenance Program grant with the Texas Department of Transportation Aviation Division at an April meeting.
