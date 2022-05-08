BOGATA – After a two-year Covid-19 caused absence, the Future Farmers of America banquet returned with good food, plenty of awards and even some door prizes.
“The thing that makes me proud is this is a student-led organization,” said Kenny Swinford, the lead Ag instructor and one of the FFA advisers. “The officers put on this banquet.
“We’re also glad to get back into the swing of things,” he said. “We haven’t had the banquet in two years. It is nice to fellowship with the parents and community. It was good sharing our achievements with everyone.”
The banquet was held on the Rivercrest campus Thursday night.
Superintendent Stanley Jessee, who has been a booster for the FFA and was honored by the group with an appreciation award, was also happy to see the return of the honors banquet.
“The FFA was originally developed for young people to become farmers, but it has developed into a leadership training organization,” Jessee said. “It is one of the best leadership training organizations a young person can go through.
“It is based on simple principles of life. Learn a skill, work hard and provide,” he said. “It is a grassroots training program teaching kids to be successful. They go to contests, some raise animals. They learn to serve their community.”
He pointed out that when the organization was formed in 1928, 25% of Americans had some type of hands-on agricultural related job.
“Today that is 2%,” he said. “You would think the number would decline, but just the opposite has happened. Because today it just doesn’t produce farmers, it produces leaders.”
The banquet was a meal of catfish and trimmings, and later the new officers were presented and the awards were handed out.
The Star awards were the major awards of the evening and senior Cheyenne Godwin got two of them.
Godwin’s two awards were the Star Chapter honor and the Star fundraiser.
Peyton Childres was awarded the Star Welding/Fabrication award. Children is a four-year member of the FFA chapter and a senior.
The Star Wood Shop honor went to Ethan Taylor while Stran Christensen was given the Star Horticulture award.
Sophomore Janae Turner won the Star Floral Design award and eight-grader Ramsey Blagg got the Star Greenhand plaque.
Motivational awards went to Abby Ross, Carson Whitley, Sara House and Lindsay Gray while Kaytie Ballard, House and Godwin were given loyalty awards. Ballard also received the presidential award after serving as the chapter president for two years.
