Gran Fondo 50, a celebratory ride planned Saturday will mark the completion of a 50-mile stretch of the 130-mile Northeast Texas Trail, which when completed will be the longest recreational trail in Texas and the fourth longest in the United States.
The 50-mile stretch is the longest completed hard surface trail to date as supporters have worked for decades to convert an abandoned railroad track into a recreational trail from Farmersville to New Boston.
Gran Fondo 50 is expected to draw trail enthusiasts from miles around as communities along the way celebrate with events planned in Roxton, Paris, Reno, Blossom, Detroit, Bagwell and Clarksville.
The celebration is to feature refreshment stations and other perks for riders, including buttons that represent each city and a drawing for a prize offered by Cycle Works Paris. Gran Fondo 50 is a free event with shuttle service provided by Sugar Hill Adventures. More than 100 bikers have already signed up for the celebratory ride at downtownptx.com with registration, although not required, continuing through Friday at downtownptx.com
As outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the 50-mile landmark, trail supporters are encouraged by expectations for the trail to become a linear state park.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department announced in 2021 that it would conduct a feasibility study when Texas Parks Division Director Rodney visited Paris to meet with representatives from the Northeast Texas Trails Coalition, rail banked agencies and city and county leaders along the trail.
Action on the feasibility study came after state Sen. Bryan Hughes and state Rep. Gary VanDeaver filed legislation in 2019 and again in 2021 calling for an interim study and report. Although legislation failed to make it to the floor of the Texas Legislature for discussion, the effort drew the attention of Texas Parks & Wildlife, resulting in continued communication with the Northeast Texas Trail Coalition.
“The study itself is going to take at least 16 to 18 months,” Franklin said at the June 2021 meeting. “To produce a report can take a year-and-a-half between all the conversations, the travel and meetings that take place. That report will shape how we move forward with our commissioners and the rest of Texas Parks & Wildlife, and how it affects the Legislature.”
With Trail de Paris in the center, the Northeast Texas Trail connects 19 cities over seven counties and is expected to be an economic boost for the entire Northeast Texas region.
The trail is a product of the growing rails-to-trails movement, and was first conceived in the early 1990s when the Union Pacific and Chaparral railroads ceased services and publicized their railroad corridors as available for rail banking through the Surface Transportation Board.
As a result, the Rails to Trails Conservancy, The Greater Paris Development Foundation and Chaparral to Trails Inc. and other land bank groups applied for and became trail bank entities.
With federal grants administered through the Texas Department of Transportation and Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and local matches from communities and groups along the way, the Northeast Texas Trails Coalition for the past 20 years has steadily plugged away at clearing and surfacing the trail mile by mile with the ultimate goal of securing the trail as a linear state park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.