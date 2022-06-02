A gallon of gas for $4.40. A carton of eggs for $3.20. A pound of ground beef for $6.13. Record high inflation without record high pay increases is pushing area wallets to the breaking points, especially in rural Lamar County.
The price increases hit low-income individuals the hardest, Salvation Army majors Delores and Guy Watts said. One local woman has parked her car and now chooses to walk the miles to her destinations, as gas is too expensive to afford. Another family has removed meat from its diet, unable to keep up with rising costs.
More people have come to rely on Downtown Food Pantry’s services, amplifying a preexisting need for food stability. The United Way of Lamar County has approved more rental assistance applications this month than any in recent history. The Salvation Army of Paris has seen an uptick in those served by its breadline.
However, rising costs have hurt everyone, not just those already struggling. In Lamar County and across the nation, the middle and lower classes have begun tightening their belts, filling up gas tanks only half way and cutting discretionary spending.
“I don’t understand why everything is so expensive right now. Is it to pay for all the stimulus checks and everything we did receive in the past? But I thought that was to boost the economy. So we were encouraged to, you know, buy things to boost the economy, but now I don’t know. The economy is scary,” Lamar County resident Stephanie Davidson said.
Of those who participated in a May Pew Research study, 70% of Americans view rising inflation as “a very big problem.” An additional 23% viewed inflation as a moderately big problem, bringing the total to 93% of Americans concerned with rising costs. Inflation has almost reached a 40-year high, coming after an 8.3% annual increase in April and 8.5% increase in March. Gas and vehicles have experienced a 22.7% annual increase, according to the consumer price index. Energy costs have seen a 30.3% increase in costs as well.
The rising costs trek upward in the wake of supply chain issues, surging demand, relief funds and the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act. Between the Trump and Biden administrations, more than $5 trillion was allotted to pandemic-related relief aid, which has now begun to take its toll on the value of the American dollar.
“In talking to multiple people, a lot of people are struggling with gas prices, and when that starts taking place, everything else is affected. The cost of goods and the cost to our consumers is definitely a concern for everyone,” Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen said.
Local businesses are also being pacted by the rising costs.
“When you talk about restaurants, the price of the product they’re having to purchase is continuing to go up, so they have to go up on their prices for the consumer. So it’s not something that our business owners want to do, but it’s costing them more to buy products to sell,” Allen said.
To cut costs, Americans are spending less, both on restaurants and travel. The City of Paris reported a lower hotel occupancy tax this month compared to the same time last year.
“I know that people are probably putting less in their car, trying to make that dollar stretch a lot further than they had in the past. But everyone’s a consumer of gas, so it’s taken a toll. Because if you’re spending more for gas, then something else may have to give, and that’s why there may not be as many people shopping and eating out because of gas prices and other things that have gone up. It hurts everybody. It affects the consumer, it affects the business owner,” Allen said.
The local government does not have the ability or authority to make lasting changes to ease inflation pains. Until then, it’s spaghetti without meatballs for the families making ends meet in Lamar County.
“We’ve had to go down to cheaper meals and mostly like spaghetti or grilled cheese or things just not very costly,” Davidson said. “I have no idea (what to do). I guess we’re gonna have lots of pasta. I’m not sure. It’s scary.”
