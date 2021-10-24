Here’s a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties during the week of Oct. 25, 2021. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.
FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for work zones as crews perform tree trimming/removal work and drainage structure improvements.
FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.
FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.
FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to the Bowie County line. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work is being performed.
