Realtor Jim Bell of Nathan Bell Realtors/Property Management called on Lamar County Appraisal District at its March meeting to do a complete review of its property appraisals for uniformity and to take a stand against the Texas Comptroller’s Office for the district’s excessive property values.
“You can’t compare us with nearby towns our size because Paris doesn’t have the industry, doesn’t have the traffic, doesn’t have the income,” Bell said, speaking during Public Forum at the Wednesday meeting. “It’s probably going to take legislative action to do something about the comptroller’s values. If they are wrong, and I strongly believe they are, we either tackle this together or we go down the tubes together.”
Although the Comptroller’s Office will deny setting local property values, it uses a property value study to force local appraisals to be within 95% of what the state values local property, or school districts lose state funding. Just this year, Paris ISD will lose $2.7 million in state revenue.
On Wednesday, appraisal district directors approved a $40,000 expenditure for a consultant to bring classifications for apartments and commercial properties in line with state values, the only two property classifications in Paris ISD out of line with comptroller values.
In other action, directors welcomed Clifton Fendley, who fills the vacancy left by the retirement of past chairman Terry Christian, received a clean audit report from outside auditor Teffany Cavanaugh of McClanahan and Holmes and approved the resignation of Leah Robertson, appraisal director.
A report from collections director Pat Loven revealed current tax collections stand at $64.5 million with $580,000 in delinquent taxes. Compared to the same period in 2020, collections are $3.7 million ahead.
“I think this is wonderful with Covid and everything else that has been going on,” Loven said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.