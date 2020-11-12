On the 11the day at the 11th hour, the ceremony started at Paris Junior College.
The college honored veterans on Wednesday in a solemn ceremony in front of the college’s administration building.
“They left their families, they left their homes and their lives … to protect our country and our way of life,” PJC Veterans Director Katie Barnes said.
Retired Navy Master Chief Petty Officer George Hanake led the pledge, then student Kallyn Rhodes sang the National Anthem and Barnes read “In Flanders Field.”
After that, Barnes made space in the program for anyone to share their military experience or the military experience of their loved ones. Former faculty member Allen Williams shared the story of his stepfather, who served on D-Day.
“My stepfather just passed away three weeks ago,” he said. “He was in the 29th Infantry Division. His unit was one of the assault units that landed on Omaha Beach. He always treasured his service, although like a lot of World War II veterans he was very quiet about his service. Only on the 50th anniversary did he start to open up, but he would never talk about the bad stuff.
“He was in a rifle company in the 175th regiment, and he was wounded outside of Saint Lô, which was one of their key objectives they were supposed to take. They were supposed to take it on D-Day plus five days. They took it on D-Day plus six weeks. And in the interim time, that unit, as well as all the others, lost thousands of guys killed, wounded and captured. I’m holding him in special thoughts right now.”
Two others shared memories of veteran family members who survived the Vietnam conflict. Representing the U.S. Air Force, Master Sgt. Wendell Ferguson read the 61 names on the college’s veterans memorial for students who have fought and died in military conflicts. At the end of the service, Spc. James Humphreys with the U.S. Army played “Taps” on the bugle.
To ensure proper social distancing, the ceremony was held entirely outside this year, in front of the memorial. Everything went very well, Barnes said.
“We had a very good turnout,” she said. “The weather cooperated.”
