DEPORT – Deport City Council members will receive a water and maintenance report and possibly take action after a presentation on the Community Services of Northeast Texas program, which is available to help residents with utility bills when they meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 201 Main St. in Deport.
Other business on the agenda includes deciding to allow recreational use of the Deport Lake, approval of the city’s property tax rate, approval of a community center lease agreement with Project Deport, and community center repairs to air units. Council may also discuss increasing the content insurance of the City Barns, obtaining a laptop for off-site use for city business and replacing the city’s IT person. Council will also vote to authorize civil action against Misty Looney regarding property at 218 S. Jeffus St. in Deport. And councilors are expected to nominate candidates to the Lamar County Appraisal District board.
Council also is calling for a closed door session to review the work performances of City Secretary Denise Glock, water clerk Sunny Whitney, DJ Gentry in the Street Department and Kendall Kelley Street with the Water Department.
