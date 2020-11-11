NOV. 10 to NOV. 11
Fire Department Assist Police
Nov. 10
6:04 to 6:14 a.m., 4000 N. Main St.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Nov. 10
4:56 to 5:05 p.m., 450 4th St. SW.
First Responder-Paris
Nov. 10
6:08 to 6:15 a.m., 2315 W. Kaufman St.
12:12 to 12:26 p.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
4:03 to 4:17 p.m., 1445 2th St. NE.
4:39 to 4:44 p.m., 2000 Lamar Ave.
7:19 to 7:41 p.m., 1530 1st St. NE.
Nov. 11
1:14 to 1:44 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
3:53 to 4:03 a.m. 634 7th St. NW.
4:09 to 4:16 a.m., 1428 Clarksville St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Nov. 10
6:20 to 6:36 p.m., 1500 Lamar Ave.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Nov. 10
12:57 to 1:09 p.m., 790 Old Jefferson road.
9:53 to 11:37 p.m., 1313 Bonham St.
