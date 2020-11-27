NOV. 25 to NOV. 27
Paris Police Department
Holly Christina Caffey, 31: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (two counts), motion to revoke/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Aaron Ramon Ethridge, 29: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Roger Gaylen Lind Jr., 30: Violation of parole, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Lacey Hill, 24: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
