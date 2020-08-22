The Paris Junior College Board of regents are to set a proposed tax rate at Monday evening’s meeting.
The board is scheduled to also look into taking action on a property deposit and set the date for the property tax hearing. After an executive session, the board may take action on whether to extend President Pam Anglin’s contract with the college.
The college board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Math and Science Building, room 101.
