Most people who drive past Melissa Baker’s house at 79 CR 43800 in Paris would think she has a predilection for Halloween. That’s because her house has featured different and hilarious skeleton displays for every day of October.
“Halloween’s OK, but I mainly do this just to make people laugh,” the Paris native, nurse and mom said.
The skeleton displays started last year after Baker’s mother bought them for her. Baker got the idea to make them, Pearl and Pauly, go camping, and it delighted her daughter so much she just kept it up, and soon began to think of ideas to keep the two busy every day of the month. She’s now brought their pups, Stocky and Rachel, into the mix. There was the day the skeletons went shopping, the day they washed their dog, the day they did laundry and the day they drowned after the Titanic sank, amid many other set ups.
Baker said her daughter, Addie Baker, kept egging her on and has been so enthusiastic about the yard decorations that it’s fueled the creative juices that keep the daily displays coming. It is work, but it’s work that brightens Melissa Baker’s day because it makes her daughter smile.
“People are flooding my social media with skeleton activity suggestions, most of which are not PG,” Melissa Baker said of Pearl and Pauly’s popularity, adding she ensures the displays remain “wholesome.”
The skeletons have become so popular they attracted the attention of “The Drew Barrymore Show” after Melissa Baker’s mother sent in pictures.
Sometimes people question whether the displays are costly for the Bakers, but Melissa Baker has put all of about $20 into the effort, she said.
“We just go to thrift stores and find old costumes for a couple bucks or just use stuff around the house,” she said. “It’s been really fun, and I have so many more ideas I can’t wait to share next year.”
But the month isn’t over yet — today is Halloween. What does Melissa Baker have up her sleeves for Pearl and Pauly today?
“I guess y’all will just have to wait and see bwah ha ha ha,” she said with a laugh.
