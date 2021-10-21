The murder trial of a 21-year-old Houston man is scheduled to begin Monday in 6th District Court before a jury of nine women and three men, the first of four murder cases expected to be heard in Lamar County in coming months.
Ashton Jacorrien Green is charged with the Dec. 27, 2020, murder of Rolshawun Goss during an aggravated robbery in the 2900 block of Clarksville Street, according to earlier police reports. He remains in Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $250,000, according to online jail records.
A Lamar County Grand Jury indicted Green on the first degree murder charge on Feb. 12. He is represented by court-appointed attorney J. Paul Rosemergy of Irving. Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young is to prosecute the case.
Other murder cases expected to go to trial include those of Adiel Vasquez, 35, of Paris, set for Nov. 30, followed by Patrick O’Neal Jr., 38, of Paris, and James Henry Elrod III, 44, of southeastern Oklahoma, expected to be tried in January and February, respectively, according to the district attorney’s office. A fifth case, involving Davarrious Brown, 26, of Paris, charged with a Sept. 28 murder, has yet to be brought before the grand jury, according to court records.
