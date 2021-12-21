Paris continues to face a severe lack of affordable housing, even in the face of substantial demand, said Andrew Mack, City of Paris director of planning and community development. To compensate, Mack has worked with various programs, including a “Five and Five” initiative and others to incentivize more building within the city limits.
The Five and Five Info Affordable Housing Program has many parts, but the core is to encourage developers to build five new housing units a year. To do so, the city will sell individual plots for $1 apiece with the commitment by the developer to build the five residential buildings within five years.
Each plot will have water and utilities already added and paid for by the city, Mack said.
“It’s not intended to apply to the entire city limits. It’s intended to apply to the core area of the city where, over the past two decades, the city has lost nearly 1,000 homes through demolition, fire, neglect and decay of the properties. That’s translated into a drop in population for the city since the 2010 census poll. This is intended to help bolster, providing new, decent and affordable housing,” Mack said.
He will present the resolution to the City Council on Jan. 10.
“(Companies) need to have affordable workforce housing for their employees to generate new jobs in the community. We’ve worked with them to be able to reside in our community for supplying adequate labor force for those new positions that organizations are working to promote and bring into the community. Right now, there’s a housing shortage,” he said.
The initiative is the most recent effort to address affordable housing in a series the City of Paris had originally planned. For instance, a panel set to take place in October was postponed due to Covid-19 concerns. It has not been rescheduled, though Mack is hoping it will be in April.
Changes to the building departments at the City of Paris include turnover and new positions. James Hooten filled a new position as assistant building official. Roger Colson, the previous chief building official, was replaced by Duke McGee. Building official Dennis Boswell recently retired, and his position will be replaced in the spring.
Affordable housing remains an issue near to the heart of the Paris community, as United Way Director Jenny Wilson attests.
“We know that we need more affordable housing in our community, and that it is integral to a family forging a path out of generational poverty. Affordable housing isn’t just a subjective term, it is defined as spending 30% or less of your income on housing. Our biggest concern is the impact this has on children. Lack of affordable housing also often forces low-income families to live in substandard housing that is unsafe and unhealthy for children,” she said.
“The United Way of Lamar County is anxious to work with the city, county, developers, schools, and other entities to bring more affordable, safe and secure housing to our community,” she added.
Though the present appears grim, Mack is looking forward to the future.
“I’m also receiving a number of calls from investors looking to build new, larger scale apartment projects, so I think that just continues to speak to the need for the market for additional housing units to meet the demand. Occupancies are so low right now, so there’s obviously a need, and they’re continuing to receive calls about construction of additional rentals and apartment buildings from multiple parties,” he said.
