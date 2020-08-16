PATTONVILLE — A public hearing on the proposed 2020 tax rate is scheduled when Prairiland ISD trustees meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the administration building, 466 FM 196 South.
The proposed rate is 96.64 cents per $100 valuation for maintenance and operations and 12.95 cents for debt service, down slightly from a 97-cent maintenance and operations tax last year. The I&S rate remains unchanged.
Trustees also are to consider a Covid-19 pay supplement for all staff and are expected to approve a contract for a fence for the tennis courts. Other agenda items include a Lamar County 4-H adjunct faculty resolution, a staff development waiver, an interlocal property insurance contract, staff resignation and employment of professional personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.