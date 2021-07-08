The Texas Water Development Board approved the 2022 state water plan Wednesday morning, which includes the moved up projection date for the Marvin Nichols Reservoir.
Board member Kathleen Jackson thanked everyone who put in the hard work to get the plan made, from the staff at the TWDB to the volunteers on the regional water boards. She also said the plan originates from the regional boards, a local, “from the ground up” approach to planning.
“No one tells Texans what to do,” she said. “The strength of the water planning process is the staff … and the volunteers.”
She also noted there are 450 volunteers serving on the regional water development boards, who worked for five years to put together their respective plans.
The state water plan is available on an interactive website, texasstatewaterplan.org, she said. Going through the plan, listed under the Region C part of the plan, the Marvin Nichols Reservoir is listed as a future water strategy for the Dallas area, with a moved up projection date of 2050. In the last state plan, the reservoir was projected for 2070. Over the objections of Region D — which includes Lamar, Delta and Red River counties, Region C included Marvin Nichols’s new date. Region C officials earlier in the planning process told Region D members it was because of higher future population projections in their area and that the previous agreement between the two regions was just for that one planning cycle, the 2016 regional water plans and the 2017 state water plan.
The state water plan did include a public comment period, which TWDB employee Temple McKinnon acknowledged in her presentation to the board on the state water plan Wednesday. In the board packets, available online at the TWDB site, the memo notes that 62 individuals commented opposing Marvin Nichols Reservoir and stating it should not be included in the state water plan.
In the memo’s notes, the board notes its response is “recommendation of water management strategies and water management strategy projects are made by regional water planning groups.” The board noted the advocates were approaching the wrong board and would have to approach Regions C & D about opposing the reservoir and would not be making changes to the state plan.
“The decision whether to recommend a particular water management strategy or water management strategy project lies with the regional water planning groups and not with the TWDB,” the memo stated. “Additionally, the inclusion of a recommended water management strategy or project in a 50-year plan does not offer any guarantee that the strategy or project will be implemented. By its approval of each of the regional water plans, the TWDB has included all water management strategies and water management strategy projects recommended by the planning groups in the 2022 State Water Plan. The TWDB encourages commenters to direct their concerns on water management strategies to regional water planning groups. No changes were made in response to the comments.”
The memo also notes the Trinity River Authority, which is the administrator for Region C water planning group, commented they “engaged in extensive coordination with the Region D” group during the fifth-round of planning.
“While no agreement was reached, there was an unprecedented opportunity for interregional engagement and public participation in the water planning process,” the TRA said in the memo. The TRA also said that the “planning process should be guided by the “principle that surface water is the property of the state, and the plan should be adopted in its present form.”
