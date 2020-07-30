BOGATA — Rivercrest ISD is in the middle of a building project, with some renovations and adding classrooms, district financial director Tiffany Mabe said.
“We are renovating the Ag classrooms and metal shop and making them into a CTE building, which we plan to be in by mid-August,” Mabe said. “The new metal shop will be, hopefully, ready by December. We are also adding four classrooms at the elementary, which will be ready in November.”
The building projects total costs is $5.3 million, she said.
After executive session, the board accepted the resignations of Erin Stansell, a physical education teacher at Rivercrest Elementary School, and Sandra Stockton, a reading teacher at the elementary.
The board also approved renewing the legal services of Powell, Youngblood and Taylor for the district.
There was no one in attendance, in person or via Zoom, for public comment, and the next regular meeting will be Aug. 10 where the board will do a budget workshop and propose a tax rate.
