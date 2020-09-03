Several local churches canceled in-house worship and returned to virtual services in recent weeks as church leaders keep a watchful eye on Covid-19 and its spread through Lamar County.
“We closed services briefly about two weeks ago when we learned of a case or two in the church, but we are having regular services again,” said Pastor Samuel Evers of Pathway International Church of God, 3905 SE Loop 286. “We are back to regular services, but we look at the situation on a weekly basis and will not hesitate to close for the safety of our members.”
As a cautionary measure, Lamar Avenue Church of Christ closed its doors at its 3535 Lamar Ave. address the first week in August, and congregants are now meeting for worship at 9 a.m. on Sundays at the Love Civic Center Pavillion, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
“We are not having any regular meetings such as Bible study or Wednesday night service,” said James Hanley, director of the church’s after-school program, which opens Monday with precautionary measures in place.
East Paris Baptist Church, 725 N. Collegiate Drive, is now in its second week of closure with Pastor Danny Moody delivering an online message on Sundays at 9 a.m. and a daily video from the pastor’s study at 5 p.m.
“Our church staff will re-evaluate the situation and decide about next week,” church secretary Denise Harbison said.
Two other churches — Paris Church of God and Canaanland Church of God — closed their doors a couple of weeks ago but plan to return to in-house services as early as Sunday.
Canaanland Church of God, 7055 Lamar Road in Reno, plans to re-open Sunday, and Paris Church of God, 1400 Bonham St., will return to in-house services Wednesday and Sept. 13.
“This has been a very difficult decision, but one we believe is best for your safety,” a post states. “Please pray for your church family.”
Paris Church of God Pastor Doug Holt said the decision to close doors temporarily came after three members tested positive for the coronavirus.
“We had three cases,” Holt said. “Luckily none of the three were in regular services, but two of them were board members who tested positive two or three days after attending a board meeting. As a cautionary measure, we canceled services for two weeks.”
Many other churches in the area are meeting in-house for Sunday worship services and Wednesday night prayer meetings but have suspended Sunday School programs because of social distancing requirements.
Most churches in the county offer livestream services on Facebook or YouTube. The Paris News provides a list of those services weekly in its Thursday edition under the logo Stay Connected.
