CLARKSVILLE — Mayor Ann Rushing opened Tuesday night’s City Council meeting by introducing the city’s new manager Deana Smith.
The city has been looking for a city manager since October when Damien Carrasco announced his resignation would be effective Oct. 29.
“I am excited to be here,” Smith said.
She first applied for the position in October of the past year.
“I saw they were looking,” she said.
She had retired from the city of Post, which is about 41 miles southeast of Lubbock, where she had served 24 years as the city’s municipal clerk, the city secretary, city manager and the tax assessor.
She said Clarksville is about the same size as Post, and she is ready for her new challenge.
While the city welcomed Smith to her new role, the council had to accept the resignation of Matt McAdoo, the director of public works.
McAdoo said he is going back to New Boston to serve as the wastewater superintendent overseeing the town’s new wastewater plant.
McAdoo started his public works career in DeKalb where he worked for five years then moved over to New Boston where he worked less than a year before accepting his position in Clarksville.
When he leaves his Clarksville position in July, he will have served the city for 6 years and 10 months.
Rushing thanked McAdoo for his years of good service and for his four week notice.
The council also voted to accept McAdoo’s consulting offer at $600 per month once he leaves his position.
The city’s Volunteer Fire Department will get a new lawnmower after a vote by the council. The members voted to replace the department’s old mower with a new one at a cost of $4,899. The money will be transferred to the general fund from the water fund.
The council also heard that the city has once again received the Main Street designation from the state.
