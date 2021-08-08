Local author and Paris News columnist Mary Walker Clark will sign copies of her new book, “Landing in my Present,” Aug. 21 at the Paris Public Library.

The event was scheduled for earlier this year, but had to be canceled at the last minute, said Jerry Jarrell, the reference desk librarian at the library.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 21. Clark will also talk about her book.

Kim Cox is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6965 or at kim.cox@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.