Local author and Paris News columnist Mary Walker Clark will sign copies of her new book, “Landing in my Present,” Aug. 21 at the Paris Public Library.
The event was scheduled for earlier this year, but had to be canceled at the last minute, said Jerry Jarrell, the reference desk librarian at the library.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 21. Clark will also talk about her book.
