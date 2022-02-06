The Lamar County Appraisal District named Clifton Fendley as chairman and Don Baird as secretary at a meeting last week during which directors received board training and received updates on district operations.
Outgoing chairman David Dunmon nominated Fendley for the office after announcing he would like to step down.
“I have the position for a couple of years now, and I appreciate that time, but I’m ready to give it up,” Dunmon said. After no other nominations the board elected Fendley who then nominated Baird as secretary followed by a unanimous vote.
Operations manager Sue Shelton reported the district received a favorable report on the 2021 Methods and Assistance Program report from the Texas Comptroller, noting 100 percent compliance in governance, taxpayer assistance, appraisal standards and procedures and methodology.
Directors approved members to serve on the agricultural advisory board to include Johnny Patterson, James (Hugh) Jones, James (Jimmy) West and Tammy Moss.
