Paris Junior College’s Drama Department debuts its next production, “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Ray Karrer Theater on the school’s campus, 2400 Clarksville St.
“Puffs” is written by Matt Cox, and fans of a certain boy wizard made famous in books and films will be familiar with some of the names and situations that make up this transformative stage play.
The Puffs are a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers and a penchant for parties, who belong to one of the lesser-regarded “houses” at a certain school of magic.
This comedy, described by critics as “a fast-paced romp” that “never goes more than a minute without a laugh,” is the tale of three potentially heroic students just trying to make it through their school years, despite all the dangerous, dramatic stuff that goes on all around them.
Showtimes for this family- and ’tween-friendly show are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday with a 2:30 p.m. showing Sunday, on the Duane Allen Stage in the school administration building.
The cast includes Carlton Bell, Nate Sipes and Sommer Lee, as the intrepid friends around whom the story whirls. They are supported by Chaston Tomlin as the narrator, and a troupe of actors — most playing multiple roles, as well as the Death Buddies — including Connor Kirkley, Adam Doss, Ollivia Stiles, Isaiah Fowler, Lisa Martin, Annabel Doss, Brenna Miles, Hunter Anderson and Ann-Marie Sokol.
PJC drama instructor Robyn Huinzinga is the director; Amy Johnson is stage manager, with Kirkley, Sokol, Kaleb Sikes, Aria Scroggins, Sarah Rodriguez and Dee Jackson as crew.
Ticket prices for all of PJC’s drama department productions are: General admission — $15; seniors and high school students with ID — $10; with donation of a children’s book or teen novel — $5; and PJC students, faculty and staff with ID get in free.
For information, email rhuizinga@parisjc.edu or wwalker@parisjc.edu, or go to www.parisjc.edu/scholarships.
