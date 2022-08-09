DETROIT – Kathie Thompson, the superintendent of Detroit ISD, presented the end-of-course STAAR results at the school board meeting Monday night in the high school library.
She noted the district showed the strongest numbers in math for third grade through eighth grade students, and fifth grade science was exceptional, she said.
High school freshmen and sophomores did very well in English and Algebra, she noted.
But the testing showed the district needs to work on improving the social studies scores with only 26% of the eight grade students even approaching the standard while none of the students either met or mastered the test, she pointed out.
The board of trustees voted to approve both the employee and student handbooks for the coming school year which starts Aug. 17.
Board members also voted to approve the district’s professional development plan which entails training on various topics such as bullying, suicide prevention and others.
Detroit will also continue its agreement with the Clarksville ISD on the Head Start program after the board renewed the contract, and approved the policies and procedures of the program.
Thompson said Friday at 6:30 p.m in the gym the public will be able to meet members of the high school football, volleyball and cross country Eagles. teams.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
