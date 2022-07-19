Shelly Braziel.jpg

Horizon House, Paris’ long-term transitional housing shelter serving several counties, provides a vital service to the community. That service, in large part, is reliant on funding from its thrift store, which opened in June.

The store currently operates three days a week, Wednesday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, Shelly Braziel — executive director of the Lamar County Human Resources Council, the organization that oversees the shelter’s operations — said they’re hoping to expand the store's hours and days of operation in the future.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

