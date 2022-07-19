Horizon House, Paris’ long-term transitional housing shelter serving several counties, provides a vital service to the community. That service, in large part, is reliant on funding from its thrift store, which opened in June.
The store currently operates three days a week, Wednesday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, Shelly Braziel — executive director of the Lamar County Human Resources Council, the organization that oversees the shelter’s operations — said they’re hoping to expand the store's hours and days of operation in the future.
“The thrift store is essential for the shelter,” Braziel said. “One hundred percent of the money raised through the store goes to funding for the shelter. The shelter doesn’t receive any state or federal funding, so every dollar raised goes to providing a place to stay for the people at Horizon House.”
The thrift store, located next to Horizon House at 400 4th St. Southwest, sells everything from clothes, to accessories, to household appliances and more Braziel said.
“We don’t have large pieces of furniture, because there just isn’t space for that in the store, but just about anything else you might be looking for, you can probably find it at the thrift store.”
The thrift store had previously operated when the shelter ran under the moniker of the New Hope Center, but after the LCHRC took over and rebranded the shelter to Horizon House, it was closed for remodeling.
“We didn’t expect remodeling to take nearly that long,” Braziel said with a chuckle. “But we’re open now, and already we’ve had a lot of people using it and supporting us through it.”
People and businesses looking to donate items to the store can bring them by the shelter’s administrative office on Mondays and Tuesdays.
“We’ll accept items any day of the week, but we’d prefer if people bring them by on the days the store isn’t open, just because that makes things a lot easier on us,” Braziel said. “We’re grateful for any donations.”
The store is open to the public.
“Horizon House plays such a vital part of our community, and we aren’t able to do it without the community’s support,” Braziel said.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
