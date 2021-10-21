The addition of a speculative building to the Paris Economic Development Corp inventory of properties to offer prospective businesses became a topic of discussion Tuesday at a meeting of the economic engine’s board of directors.
“I actually opposed the idea initially based on the history that we had with the C-Tech building, but I think things have changed at this point,” said director Dr. A.J. Hashmi, who requested the topic be placed on the agenda. “Because the more we find out that a lot of people are looking for a building my opinion has changed, and I will favor the idea as long as it is financially feasible.”
Hashmi referred to a long history Paris has had with a building PEDC financed in 2003 with a $1.5 million interest-free loan on a five-acre tract in the newly developed Paris Industrial Park on Northwest Loop 286. From the beginning, the computer refurbishment business failed to meet its obligations, defaulted on the incentive agreement and left PEDC with an empty building although the economic engine recovered most of its investment and has leased the building to various firms.
Most recently, Besser Pro, an axle manufacturer for trailer applications purchased the facility, and PEDC has provided an option on 14 additional acres in the industrial park the company shares with Atmos Energy and American Spiralweld Pipe Co.
“Besser Pro wouldn’t be in the industrial park today if we hadn’t had that building,” PEDC chairman Josh Bray said, while executive director Maureen Hammond added that data shows over the past five years 30% of requests for proposals want an existing building from 50,000 to 100,000 square feet.
I’ll just mention that several of my counterparts are actually doing this,” Hammond said as she mentioned successes in Sherman and Sulphur Springs. “I’ll be happy to dive into this.”
Bray charged Hammond with exploring possibilities and reporting back at a January meeting.
Directors took no action after an hour long executive session during which the board discussed a proposed land purchase and possible incentive agreements with prospects known as projects Fast Track, Iron Horse, Mustang, Rocket X, Candy Cane and Pecan Grove.
