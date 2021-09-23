Stephanie Sims will lead worship services at East Paris Baptist Women’s Conference this Saturday at the East Paris Baptist Church.
Speaker at the event, “Boldly Making Jesus Known,” is to be Rachel Lovingood.
The conference runs from 9 a.m., to 3:30 p.m., and the cost is $20. Lunch will be provided.
