Editor’s Note: This is a multipart story covering contested races in Bogata. Today is Part 3. Part 1 covered Place 3 on April 11, while Part 2 covered Place 2 candidates on April 13.
BOGATA — When early voting starts April 19, all of the seats on the Bogata City Council will be on the ballot. Only three of the races are contested.
“We have had a lot of people appointed to this council,” City Councilman Cecil “Tex” Loftin said at a previous meeting. “At this point, there have been so many people appointed, it is time the citizens had their say.”
Places 1, 3 and 5 are up for one-year terms, while the mayor and Places 2 and 4 are two-year terms, according to a January vote from the council. The schedule will return the city to compliance with the Texas Constitution with only half of the council up for election at any one time. The unchallenged races include Mayor Pro Tem Larry Hinsley running for mayor, Loftin running for Place 1 and LaTausha Morgan running for Place 4; the seat will be vacated in May by incumbent Don Roach, who has chosen not to run again.
Places 2 and 3 have two candidates each, with Roland Screws up against appointed incumbent Bill Mellon for Place 3, and incumbent Kim Lindsey running against former councilor Glenda Martin for Place 2. Place 5 has three candidates: Candice Rosson, James Shoemaker and Jimmy Castle.
Castle did not respond to requests for an interview by deadline.
Place 5 candidates
Candice Rosson said she just wants to “stick up for the citizens” of Bogata.
“I’ve lived here my whole life,” she said. “I want to provide a better life for our kids and grandkids.”
She decided to run for City Council after the council upset in August, in which ex-mayor Vincent Lum and another council member resigned.
“I have seen the heated arguments, and I’m not one for drama,” she said, “but it happens. I’d like to be part of the solution. I have a lot of determination and honesty, integrity and sound morals.”
Her best friend, LaTausha Morgan, who goes by Tausha, is unopposed for seat 4, she said, and the pair have been friends for long time.
“I had pondered it for a little while, and she was like, ‘go for it,’” Rosson said. “(After filling out the application), I called her up, she was like, ‘girl, I am too.’” We’re definitely two peas in a pod. We’re the dynamic duo of Bogata.”
The focus of her campaign is the city park, streets and helping the town grow. She said she grew up playing in the city park, and she’d like to see it updated.
“As for our streets, they’re not in the best condition, and I know that requires a budget,” Rosson said.
One of the best ways to grow the city is to bring in more businesses, especially eateries.
“It will give people more options to eat out,” Rosson said, “and it brings in revenue.”
A transplant from the Garland area, James Shoemaker said he witnessed August’s explosive city council meeting, and he wants to help guide the city in the right direction.
He and his wife moved with their children from Garland to Bogata for the school district and a “slower pace of life,” he said.
“When we got here, the mayor stepped down and the council was in disarray,” Shoemaker said. “I saw what was going on and decided to step in.”
Shoemaker, a U.S. Army veteran, recently opened a trucking company in Bogata, Night Train Express 01 LLC. He is also retired from working with the city of Garland.
What the city needs is to have everything mapped out, from infrastructure to finances to ordinances, as well as higher transparency, and then they can plan better for the future of Bogata.
“We don’t have a map of the water lines in the city,” Shoemaker said. “First we need to figure out what foundation we have, mapping out the water and sewer lines, and use manpower and resources to get our foundation to a solid point.”
He added that anytime a new business wanted to come into the city, the city should have a public meeting with input from the citizens, to help guide the direction of the city’s growth, the same with whenever the city wants to add a new ordinance. Citizen input should be a priority, he said.
“They are what make the town,” Shoemaker said.
He added that detailing all of the city’s finances would help with forecasting budgets.
If elected, he said he wants to focus on leadership and partnership on the council.
“My intentions for the city council are to work as a team with whoever is on the council to push in the right direction for the town and be 100% open to the public so their voices can be heard,” Shoemaker said.
Early voting for the elections will start at 8 a.m. Monday at city hall, 128 N. Main St. It will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 21-23, and April 27, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and April 26. Election day voting on May first will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Bogata Community Center, 206 2nd St. NW.
