On July 22, 1822, Gregor Mendel was born in what is now the Czech Republic. Scientists celebrate the 200th anniversary of his birth this year. I bet Gregor would be shocked at the impact that his experiments with pea plants from 1856 and 1863 would have on the future of biology. Today his picture is in every biology textbook, along with Charles Darwin. Gregor is known as the “father” of genetics, which is the foundation of evolution. This title occurred after his death; ironically enough, Gregor learned much about Darwin’s theory, but they never officially connected. Google search “Mendel and Darwin: untangling a persistent enigma” if you want to read more.