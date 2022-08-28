Two things become abundantly clear when you study the history of life on Earth.
One is that life evolves, and the other is that life goes extinct.
It is easy to imagine that as nature changes, the species all change with it, but in reality, most don’t! Some 99% of every living creature we know of is now extinct.
Today, we only see a fraction of what has existed on earth. Natural events have been the cause of most extinctions, but once our species arrived on the scene, we have been excellent at wiping out life. Most scientists agree that we live during the 6th great mass extinction of life on earth, but it is not an asteroid or shifting continents behind the loss; it is us!
The thylacine or Tasmanian tiger is one recent animal to go extinct at our hands. The thylacine looks like a small wolf with tiger stripes at first glance. Still, it is a marsupial or pouched mammal. It is much more related to the kangaroo than to any wolf. It was the dominant predator in Australia and played a critical role in the healthy ecosystem. Thylacines numbered in the thousands just over 100 years ago. The last one documented died in a zoo in 1936.
As European settlers moved to Australia, they began raising farm animals.
The settlers viewed the thylacine as a threat to their livestock and started successful eradication campaigns. The removal of a top predator disrupts a healthy ecosystem. If you take out an apex predator, you begin the trophic downgrading of the ecosystem. The animals it held in check began to overpopulate. As their population expands, they cause the depopulation of what they eat, and the domino effect continues. Our species has made this mistake countless times in our history. However, today we live in a world where the de-extinction of species may become a reality.
A biosciences laboratory named Colossal has secured millions to begin a de-extinction campaign for thylacines.
This company has a very famous and brilliant founder, the Harvard biologist Dr. George Church.
Colossal is also working on the de-extinction of the woolly mammoth, which went extinct about 4,000 years ago.
If you get the time, please visit the webpage, https://colossal.com/company/. It is one of the best websites I have seen but be prepared for information overload.
The shorthand version of de-extinction uses current stem cell, gene-editing and genome sequencing technology to resurrect an extinct species.
For the thylacine, they would first sequence the existing genome preserved in various lab specimens and then sequence the genomes of the thylacine’s closest living relative, like the Tasmanian devil.
Using CRISPR gene editing, they could splice some of the thylacine genes into the existing relatives’ stem cells, creating a hybrid nucleus. Take that hybrid stem cell nucleus and add it to a close relative’s donated egg and insert that into a surrogate. If all goes well, a hybrid thylacine is born.
Another round or two of adding more thylacine genes to the hybrids, and you progress closer to 100% thylacine. Obviously, this project is ambitious, and there would still need to be a debate on reintroducing the thylacine to its habitat. Resurrecting the wooly mammoth would be much more direct since Asian elephants already share 99.6% of their genome with extinct mammoths.
The larger African elephant could be the surrogate mother to any gene-edited egg containing the mammoth genes.
This is not Jurassic Park just yet, but it is a start
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every other Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.