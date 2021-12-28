The Lamar County GOP Conservatives put the ‘party’ in the Republican party Thursday night at the Elk’s Lodge in Paris.
Choosing which order to put candidates on a ballot is typically a quiet affair done in a backroom with a video recorder and a single witness, but new GOP Chairman Scott Hommel turned it into a well-attended Christmas party. Doing a standard procedure in such a way helped local Republicans meet the candidates and get to know them better, he said.
“And they had an opportunity to meet some of the folks who were running for different offices, and normally they wouldn’t have had that chance. To be able to shake hands with these folks, meet them, greet them, say hello and do that. And that’s important, as we know. My goal is just a portion of it,” Hommel said.
In addition to meeting candidates in person, attendees ate from a large spread catered by J&M Taco Listo, sang karaoke, danced, drank and more. The crowning event was the ballot draw itself, taking the form of a Las Vegas style card game.
To determine the order of the candidates on local ballots, Hommel used new decks of cards, taking out one card per candidate plus one. Candidates would each take from the cards face down in front of them, and then be ranked according to the value of the card drawn.
For the U.S. Representative District Four, candidates will appear as incumbent Pat Fallon, John E. Harper and Dan Thomas. For State Representative District One, candidates will be ordered as George Lavender, Ray Null and incumbent Gary VanDeaver.
“It was an event that I wanted to try to create on short notice to give folks in the community and the county an opportunity to learn about their elections and the election process and who these people are. How do they get on the ballot in that position? And now they know,” Hommel said.
The U.S. Representative Republican Primary is competitive this cycle.
Incumbent Pat Fallon cited numerous concerns, including illegal immigration, fiscal restraint, a balanced budget, critical race theory, foreign affairs and energy independence.
“Those are the preeminent things. There’s 400 other things. But also to message the right way. The people on the right — Republicans — we need better messengers. I think our message is solid, but we need better messengers, and that’s why I’m on Newsmax a lot. I’m on Fox. Because I don’t think the mark of intelligence is knowing things that are hard to know. I think the mark of intelligence is taking those things that are hard to know and understand and making them digestible for folks that haven’t studied as long as I have,” Fallon said.
Harper stands with veterans, as a former one himself.
“I love my country, and I’m concerned about the representation we have now. I think we can do better, and I’m here to be the person that will do better. As I’ve said to many people, the issues are being set by the Biden administration. We really just have to undo so much. Once we get out of Washington, then you have to really take a look at our constituent services, particularly vets. I’m a veteran, I’m a 20-year combat veteran. There are so many veterans that need direction. …That’s very high on my priority list,” Harper said.
A former journalist, Thomas lost his job of 21 years to a vaccine mandate.
“I lost my career, and this is my eleventh day now in politics. Much different world than being a reporter. …That really opened my eyes to just how out of control federal government is. I’ve done a lot of stories on it in my career, but it just is to a point now where we’ve got to act. We can’t miss this opportunity. The federal government is completely out of control, operating completely outside the bounds of the Constitution. And we just need strong people who can go there and stand up for what they believe no matter what it costs them,” he said.
The candidates are among many drawn at the ballot party, which Hommel viewed as successful and hopes to replicate in the future.
